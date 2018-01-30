HBCUs on the Rise; Prisoner Movements; War Escalates in Yemen

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dane Figueroa Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, playwright and advocate to talk about the Grammy Awards and the relationship between pop culture and social movements, the efforts to address larger issues of sexual misconduct at an institutional level, the many ways artists feel unsafe while making art within American theater, and the 'Not In Our House DC' town hall forum on January 29, 2018 at Shakespeare Theatre's Harman Hall in Washington, DC from 6:30-9:30 pm.

In a special second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by filmmaker Stanley Nelson to talk about his upcoming documentary Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities which plays at 9:00 pm on PBS Feb 19th. The group discusses the importance of amplifying the importance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the importance of HBCUs for being a breeding ground for black intellectualism and political and social movements, the relationship between economics and educational opportunity within Black America, and his new documentary "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities" which plays on PBS on February, 19th at 9:00 pm.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Lisa M. Corrigan, Director of the Gender Studies Program at the University of Arkansas and author of the recently released Prison Power: How Prison Influenced the Movement for Black Liberation, to talk about efforts to end mass incarceration in the United States, how prisoner-led movements form and yield power, how to abolish police, the historical legacy of Assata Shakur, and what is meant by "Black Power vernacular".

In the final hour John Feffer, author and co-director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies joins the show to talk about the large bombings in Afghanistan over the weekend, the role of NATO in the region, and whether or not German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be able to form a coalition government. The group also discusses Donald Trump's visit to Davos, the role of the Olympics in thawing relations between North and South Korea, and the rise of fighting in the Southern region of Yemen.

