Trump Asks for $25 Bill for Wall, Pushes America First Message in Davos

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa" and 21st Century Race man Mondale Robinson of the Conyers Institute to talk about Donald Trump and the White House's immigration proposal, why Puerto Rico still doesn't have electricity and the Ohio and Georgia gubernatorial races.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by actor, director, and playwright Caleen Sinnette Jennings, Professor of Theater at American University, to talk about her new play QUEENS GIRL IN AFRICA starring Erika Rose at Mosaic Theater located at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. The show runs through Feb 4th and looks at the juxtaposition of the Civil Rights movement in the United States and the rise of civil war in Nigeria between 1965-1970.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber and LJM, producer at We Act Radio, to talk about Donald Trump's visit to Davos, Keith Ellison being sidelined at the DNC, the latest in the fight for net neutrality, former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback being appointed as the new ambassador for religious freedom, and the efforts to mute R. Kelly.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com