DC Hit With Police and School Scandal; Lula Charges Upheld in Brazil

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Aja Taylor, Advocacy Director at Bread for the City, and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the new report highlighting increases in police brutality cases in Washington DC, the school attendance scandal rocking the Nation's capital, and the building of a new basketball stadium by billionaire Ted Leonsis in one of the poorest parts of DC.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. Francisco Dominguez, Head of the Centre for Brazilian and Latin American Studies at Middlesex University, to talk about the Brazil ex-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva losing his appeal against corruption charges, the political ramifications of the ruling and increased sentence against Lula, and the rise of student, worker and people's movements in Brazil.

In the final segment Progressive Army member Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast joins the show to talk about Trump's economic strategy for the US while at Davos Economic Forum, the continued fallout from US Gymnastic Coach Larry Nassar's conviction for sexual misconduct, Oprah's decision to not run for President, and the bizarre story of a Missouri Satanic Temple involvement with Women's Reproductive Rights.

Later in the show Chesapeake Climate Action Network joins "By Any Means Necessary" to promote their 13th annual polar plunge and their "Keep Winter Cold" campaign.

