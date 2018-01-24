Democrats Fail Dreamers; Pence in Israel Spurs Protests in Knesset

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Nizar Farsakh, former member of the Palestinian negotiation team, to talk about Mike Pence's visit to Jerusalem, Arab MPs being ejected from the Knesset for protesting Pence's speech, and the ideological drivers behind the Trump/Pence administration's policy toward Israel.

In the second segment Working Families Party Senior Adviser Valerie Ervin joins the show to talk about to talk about the recently ended government shutdown, the rationale for Democrats to cave on after a short three days, if any leader in Congress will protect the Dreamers, the racist agenda driving immigration policy in the US and the ruling that Pennsylvania congressional district map is unconstitutional.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Chris Chambers lecturer in writing at University of Maryland, University College, and a Professor of Media Studies at Georgetown University to talk about the role of the media in holding politicians accountable in this bizarre political moment in Washington, DC and the new graphic novel "The Obama Inheritance: 15 Stories of Conspiracy Noir" edited by Gary Phillips.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based writer, journalist and lecturer and author of the recent book "Cuba US Relations: Obama and Beyond" and Ambassador Vicki Huddleston, who was in charge of the US Cuba Intersection from 1999-2002; and the author of the recently released memoir "Our Woman in Havana: A Diplomat's Chronicle of America's Long Struggle with Castro's Cuba" to talk about what to expect in a post-Castro led Cuba, Trump's Cuba policy and the response of US business to new directives, and what the vacuum of the US in foreign policy leadership roles means for the rest of the world.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com