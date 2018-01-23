Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors; Government to Re-Open

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors to talk about the focus of the Black Lives Matter movement, the role of pop culture in advancing the movement's mission, the need to take on the Department of Justice's War on Drugs and her new book co-authored with Asha Bandele, "When They Call You a Terrorist." The group also talks about the need for a global organizing strategy around the Black Lives Matter movement, the systemic and structural problems with policing in America, and the need to have a radical conversation around public safety.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Max Ajl, an Editor at Viewpoint Magazine currently in Tunisia studying underdevelopment in the country to talk about the ongoing protests in Tunisia, the economic inequalities and corruption forcing the country to take IMF and World Bank bailouts, and the difficulties leftist political movements have taking hold in Tunisia.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder of the Black Progressives and writer, organizer and environmental justice consultant Kari Fulton to talk about the Senate deal to end the government shutdown, the inability for the Democrats to take advantage of the political moment, the actress and comedian Mo'Nique's call for people to boycott Netflix, Melania Trump being dragged at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards and the latest from the trial of former Olympic gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

