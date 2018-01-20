129 J20 Cases Dropped; Government to Shut-Down, Who Will Be Blamed?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sam Menefee-Libbey of DC Legal Posse to talk about the Justice Department dropping charges against 129 people involved in the J20 Inaugural Day protests, what to expect in the trials of the final 59 protesters, and the staggering level of involvement DC police took in surveilling protesters leading up to Inauguration Day.

In the second segment Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of Code Pink joins the show to talk about Code Pink being placed on Israel's blacklist barring BDS groups and individuals from entering the country, the continued IDF detention of the 16 year old Palestinian Ahed Tamimi, and Mike Pence's visit to the Middle East which will not include a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The group also talks about the latest developments between North and South Korea around the upcoming winter Olympics and the chances of Chelsea Manning running for US Senate in Maryland.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Delvone Michael, Senior Political Advisor, Working Families Party to talk about the looming government shutdown, the political chess or checkers match between Democrats and Republicans around keeping the government open, the insular nature of Washington, D.C. two party politics, and the ballot measures in Missouri around 'Right-to-Work' legislation.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder, Black Progressives and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber and Walter Smolarek to talk about former Presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich running for Governor of Ohio, if Democrats will split the party in 2018, and the firing of Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis. The group also talk about the latest military developments along the Turkey-Syrian borders.

