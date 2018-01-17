Register
13:17 GMT +317 January 2018
    By Any Means Necessary

    Chelsea Manning to Run for US Senate; Hawaiians Run for Cover

    By Any Means Necessary
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    Manning Runs for Senate in Maryland, Chinese Spying in the US?, and Haitians Mobilize to protests Donald Trump in Florida and New York City.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik, to talk about the FBI warning Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner that Wendi Deng Murdoch, ex-wife of media magnate Rupert Murdoch, is a Chinese spy, the ways in which the FBI can ruin lives by outlandish allegations, and the ramifications of the US Congress voting in support of their 702 domestic spying program.

    In the second segment Florence Comeau of the 1804 Movement for All Immigrants joins the show to talk about the response of Haitians to Donald Trump's disparaging comments towards the country and its people, their upcoming demonstration in New York City to protest Donald Trump, the long history of US intervention in Haitian elections, and how both Democrats and Republicans financially benefit from resource extraction from Haiti and Africa.

    In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Joshua Harris, Founder of Hollins Creative Placemaking, to talk about the high murder rate of young people in the city of Baltimore, Maryland, whether or not the government has enough ideas or programs to deter violence, the relationship between education, health, and crime, the programs and approaches that would make the city more peaceful and the frigid conditions at Baltimore Public Schools.

    Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ted Rall, award winning editorial cartoonist and columnist and co-author of the new book ‘Meet the Deplorables,' to talk about New Jersey Governor Christie Christie's final day in office, Steve Bannon meeting with Robert Muller, and why liberal Democrats were willing to give Trump unprecedented spying powers via the re-authorization of the FISA 702 program. The group also talks about Mike Pence and the White House celebrating the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Chelsea Manning's decision to run for US Senate, and the false ballistic missile warning sent to Hawaiians over the weekend.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    wOkePrah, Chelsea Manning, Baltimore, Haiti, Hawaii
