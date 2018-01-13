Trump, Congress Fail to Advance Immigration Reform; MLK Holiday Monday

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Stuart Anderson, Founder and Executive Director of Family and Friends of Incarcerated People and the co-coordinator for the Washington DC Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk and Parade to talk about the 12th Annual event, the legacy of Dr. King Jr., and the importance of being an agitator in the face of injustice.

In the second segment Gregory Elich, Korea Policy Institute Associate, Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea, and runs the blog GregoryElich.org to talk about the recent talks between North and South Korea, what if any progress was made in thawing relations between the two countries, what to expect politically from the Winter Olympics being held in South Korea, and why South Korean President Moon continues to desire close relations with the Trump Administration.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Chip Gibbons, a policy and legislative counsel for Defending Rights & Dissent to to talk about the efforts to close Guantanamo Bay under the Trump Administration, whether the prison could be closed through the judicial system, and the filing of a Freedom of Information Act to seek exposure of infiltration into Inauguration protests by law enforcement.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder, Black Progressives and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the failure of Congress and the White House to advance a DACA bill, Donald Trump's disparaging comments towards Haiti and Africa, the racist history of immigration in America, and the shocking case of a hospital patient left in the bitter cold in Baltimore, Maryland.

