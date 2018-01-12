Congress Reauthorizes FISA Spying Program; If Not Oprah Who?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik, to talk about the efforts to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the Democrats full embrace of the Bush era spying bill and encroachment of civil liberties, and whether or not Donald Trump fully understands what the domestic spying program.

In the second segment Joel Segal, State Coordinator for Reverend William Barber's Poor People's Campaign and Executive Director of North Carolina's Climate Solutions Coalition joins the show to talk about the blatant racism and voter suppression efforts in North Carolina, what a change in gerrymandering could mean for progressive politics in the South, the efforts by the GOP to revoke the Children's Health Insurance Program, Reverend Barber's "Poor People Campaign", and the intersection between Climate Justice and Employment in the United States.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based writer, journalist and lecturer and author of the recent book "Cuba US Relations: Obama and Beyond" to talk about the ongoing controversy around a sonic attack on the island of Cuba, if Donald Trump's anti-Cuban stance can continue as Americans call for normalizing relations with the island nation, and who will be the future leader of Cuba.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mondale Robinson, a 21st Century Race Man who works with Democracy for America and the Conyers Institute and Michael Harriot, critically acclaimed poet, journalist, novelist, broadcaster and the editor-in-chief of NegusWhoRead, to talk about the ongoing trials in Durham of activists who brought down a Confederate statue, if Doug Jones will be progressive now that black Alabamians have voted him into office, and whether or not Oprah is the Black leader Black people in America need.

