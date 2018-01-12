Register
12:50 GMT +312 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    By Any Means Necessary

    Congress Reauthorizes FISA Spying Program; If Not Oprah Who?

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    0 0 0

    Congress Reauthorizes Domestic Spying Program, Cuba Sonic Attacks Debunked, and Who will lead Progressives black in 2018 and 2020.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik, to talk about the efforts to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the Democrats full embrace of the Bush era spying bill and encroachment of civil liberties, and whether or not Donald Trump fully understands what the domestic spying program.

    In the second segment Joel Segal, State Coordinator for Reverend William Barber's Poor People's Campaign and Executive Director of North Carolina's Climate Solutions Coalition joins the show to talk about the blatant racism and voter suppression efforts in North Carolina, what a change in gerrymandering could mean for progressive politics in the South, the efforts by the GOP to revoke the Children's Health Insurance Program, Reverend Barber's "Poor People Campaign", and the intersection between Climate Justice and Employment in the United States.

    In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based writer, journalist and lecturer and author of the recent book "Cuba US Relations: Obama and Beyond" to talk about the ongoing controversy around a sonic attack on the island of Cuba, if Donald Trump's anti-Cuban stance can continue as Americans call for normalizing relations with the island nation, and who will be the future leader of Cuba.

    Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mondale Robinson, a 21st Century Race Man who works with Democracy for America and the Conyers Institute and Michael Harriot, critically acclaimed poet, journalist, novelist, broadcaster and the editor-in-chief of NegusWhoRead, to talk about the ongoing trials in Durham of activists who brought down a Confederate statue, if Doug Jones will be progressive now that black Alabamians have voted him into office, and whether or not Oprah is the Black leader Black people in America need.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    FISA, Black Lives Matter, Oprah Winfrey, Cuba, North Carolina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikal in Winter: Pure Beauty of a Frozen Lake
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok