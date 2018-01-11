The End of Police in America; Trump Ordered to Continue DACA

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Alex Vitale, professor and author of the recent book "The End of Policing" to talk about the high rate of police killings in the United States, the need to pass policy and legislation to help curb police use of force, the falsehood of former FBI Director James Comey's ‘Ferguson Effect' and the ways police try to control the narrative around violent crime. The group also talks about how to monitor and hold police accountable, the tactics of surveillance that police use that work against their own interest, and the role the media and pop culture reinforce police as the only solution to ending crime.

In the third segment Lilia Alvarez, Director of Legal Services, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN) to talk about a US Judge's order to the Trump Administration to continue DACA, the need to re-frame the discussion around immigration in the United States to a more human centric one, and the implications of ending Temporary Protection Status for El Salvadorians in Washington, D.C.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by to talk about Benjamin Netanyahu's son's drunken text messages, Brazil's attempts to censor media outlets and crack down on social media accounts, and the ruling that North Carolina's gerrymandering was illegal. The group also talks about white terrorism, child sex trafficking victim Cyntonia Brown, the geographical differences of gentrification in the United States, and the downfall of Steve Bannon.

