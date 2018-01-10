Sheriff Joe for Senate; High Suicide Rates Among Prison Guards

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Noelle Hanrahan, Director of Prison Radio and co-writer and producer of the documentary "Mumia: Long Distance Revolutionary", to talk about the deteriorating health of US political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal, the perverse incentives by prisons not to provide healthcare for their inmates, and the chances of Mumia Abu-Jamal being released from prison.

In the second segment Pam Bailey, Founder of WeAreNotNumbers.org joins the show to talk about the Israeli government's decision to issue a ban of organization who support the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movements (BDS) from entering the country, what the ban of international organizations means to the Palestinian people, efforts to amplify Palestinian voices in the public discourse, and the role of culture in masking wrong-doings by the Israeli government.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by writer, organizer and environmental justice consultant Kari Fulton to talk about the chances of Oprah running for President in 2020, the Trump Administration's decision to remove Temporary Protected Status for El Salvadorians, and the racist H&M sweater everyone is talking about.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Tracye Redd, Organizer with Black Lives Matter DC, to talk about Sheriff Joe Arpaio's decision to run for US Senate in Arizona in 2018, the high rate of suicide among California prison guards, and the high rate of drinking and domestic abuse among police officers. The group also talks about Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle new bill called the "Stable Genius Act", comedian Chris Rock performing in Israel, and the #SwipesOnUs movement in Washington, DC.

