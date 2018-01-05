Register
14:31 GMT +305 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    By Any Means Necessary

    Shocking Racial Disparities in US Capital; What Iran's Protest Mean

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    0 0 0

    Stark health and economic divides along race in DC, Iran protests explained, Liberia elects George Weah to President.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by activists Leila Zand and writer David Shams to talk about the recent protests in Iran, what spurred the initial taking to streets and what the protests have evolved into, and the day to day political, social, and economic conditions in Iran. The group also talks about the role of regional neighbors in Iran's current moment, the nefarious reasons some international actors have supported the current protests, if Donald Trump grasps the historically and culturally complex relationship between the US and Iran, and what if any internal or internationally solidarity movements may be built with Iranians.

    In the third segment Bodger Scott Johnson, East Coast Executive Chairman of the American Branch of Liberia's Liberty Party joins the show to talk about the election of former soccer superstar George Weah being elected President of the Republic of Liberia, what is expected for the new leader, what the election means to regional and international relationships for Liberia, and the efforts to root out corruption in the country.

    In the final segments Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Claire Cook, Administrative Organizer at ONE DC and Ambrose Lane, Chair of the Health Alliance Network in Washington D.C. to talk about the dramatic health and employment disparities between whites and blacks in Washington, D.C., the antiquated and siloed approaches that are failing to close racial inequalities, and the intersection between health and education for D.C. youth. The group also talks about how to address the inequalities through a class lens, the efforts to empower students and the next generation of political and social leaders, the Ballou High School scandal in Washington, D.C. and the lack of political will to combat developers and gentrification in urban city centers.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    IranProtests, Washington DC, DC, Iran, Liberia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Decorations, Costumes, Baby Outfits': Yellow Dog Praised Around the World
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok