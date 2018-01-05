Shocking Racial Disparities in US Capital; What Iran's Protest Mean

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by activists Leila Zand and writer David Shams to talk about the recent protests in Iran, what spurred the initial taking to streets and what the protests have evolved into, and the day to day political, social, and economic conditions in Iran. The group also talks about the role of regional neighbors in Iran's current moment, the nefarious reasons some international actors have supported the current protests, if Donald Trump grasps the historically and culturally complex relationship between the US and Iran, and what if any internal or internationally solidarity movements may be built with Iranians.

In the third segment Bodger Scott Johnson, East Coast Executive Chairman of the American Branch of Liberia's Liberty Party joins the show to talk about the election of former soccer superstar George Weah being elected President of the Republic of Liberia, what is expected for the new leader, what the election means to regional and international relationships for Liberia, and the efforts to root out corruption in the country.

In the final segments Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Claire Cook, Administrative Organizer at ONE DC and Ambrose Lane, Chair of the Health Alliance Network in Washington D.C. to talk about the dramatic health and employment disparities between whites and blacks in Washington, D.C., the antiquated and siloed approaches that are failing to close racial inequalities, and the intersection between health and education for D.C. youth. The group also talks about how to address the inequalities through a class lens, the efforts to empower students and the next generation of political and social leaders, the Ballou High School scandal in Washington, D.C. and the lack of political will to combat developers and gentrification in urban city centers.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com