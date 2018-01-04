Cuba and Haiti's Revolutionary Roots; Hatch to Retire in Utah

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, to talk about the anniversaries of the Haitian and Cuban revolutions, the relationship between Black Americans and Cuba under slavery, and how to build solidarity movements in an age of apathy. The group also talks about the need, potential, and urgency for global movements to support liberation efforts around the world, what a post-Castro Cuba will look like, and Trump escalating tensions between the US and Venezuela.

In the third segment Scott Groene, Executive Director, Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance and Moroni Benally, co-founder of the Utah League of Native American Voters join the show to talk about the announced retirement of Utah Senator Orin Hatch, the efforts to advocate for Native rights and tribal sovereignty, and what activists and the progressive's roles will be in state electoral politics over the next year.

In the final segments Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ari Theresa, Gentrification Attorney at Stoop Law, Sheika Reid, Candidate for Ward 1 Washington DC Council and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about Steve Bannon and Donald Trump's exchange of words ahead of Bannon's new book, Paul Manafort filing suit against Special Investigator Robert Muller, and Dave Chappelle's third Netlfix special. The group also talks about the need to be more youth-centric in urban policy development, what to make of 2017 decreases in crime in Washington, D.C., and the need to re-think community in the year of 2018.

