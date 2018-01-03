Erica Garner Passes Away; IDF Arrest Palestinian Teen Ahed Tamimi

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kerbie Joseph, New York City police brutality organizer and Hertencia Petersen, the Aunt of Akai Gurley who was killed by New York Police in 2014, to talk about the death of Erica Garner, an anti-police brutality activist and daughter of Eric Garner. The group also talks about how how victims of police brutality cases are often victimized by politicians and the media, the shortcomings of NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to hold his police force accountable, and how to support grassroots organizers on the front line of community organizations working to protect citizens from police brutality.

In the third segment Adam Eidinger, Social Action Director for Dr. Bronner's, joins the show to talk about California's legalization of recreational cannabis, the political and social movements that led to this historical law change in the US, the social and health benefits from marijuana legalization, and the politicians and drug companies who work to block the growth of the marijuana industry.

In the final segments Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist Max Blumenthal to talk about the continued right wing domination of the Likud Party, the Israeli right's ability to maintain civil control through mandatory military conscription, how Facebook is following censorship orders from the US and Israeli governments and the IDF arrest of the young Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi. The group also talk about the backlash artist Lorde has received after cancelling her Israeli performance.

