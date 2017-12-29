The FBI Won't Save You

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Brandon Sutton, member of the Progressive Army and the host of the Discourse Podcast to discuss the implications of lionizing the FBI's role in the "Russiagate" scandal. The pair also discuss the various strains of "resistance" that swept the country in 2017.

In the second hour of the show Eugene is joined by Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder, Black Progressives, Aja Taylor, Advocacy Director at Bread for the City and Aurelia Williams, activist, organizer, and student. The trio discuss the "Trust Black Women" phenomenon, why gentrification isn't a major issue in national politics and the meaning of "Black Feminism."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com