The Uncle Tom-ing of America: Social Trends in 2017

2017 saw major struggles in the United States over race, identity, and class. What was temporary and what's here to stay?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Dane Figueroa Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman Performance artist, playwright and advocate and Sahar Shafat, Associate Professor of Political Science, St. Mary's College of Maryland and Co-Founder Muslim Alliance for Sexual and Gender Diversity. The group discusses some of the social and cultural issues involving race, gender and religion in 2017.

Later in the show, Eugene is joined by Donna Davis, Co-Founder, Black Lives Matter Tampa and Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa." The group discusses the rise of grassroots funding for social movements, how internationalism intersects with American racial politics and what the 2018 midterm elections might have in store.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com