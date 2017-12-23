Register
12:25 GMT +324 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    By Any Means Necessary

    UN Condemns Trump's Israeli Embassy Move; Trump Goes on Vacation

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    0 0 0

    UN votes against Trump's Embassy move to Jerusalem, and the year in protests, hip hop and pop-culture.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Nizar Farsakh, former member of the Palestinian negotiation team, to talk about the UN vote on Thursday condemning the US' decision to move their Israeli Embassy to Jerusalem, the dangerous ways the US is engaging with the UN under the Trump Administration, and what the global response will be to the US' disruption in the Middle East.

    In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Becker, editor of Liberation News, to talk about the year of protests and resistance against Donald Trump, the role of street protests in relation to political, social and economic power, what independent and new political organizing will look like in 2018, and the need to bring citizens together globally to address political, social and economic injustices.

    In the third segment Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber joins the show to talk about Donald Trump and Tiger Woods playing golf together, Vince McMahon's large sale of WWE stock, the intersection between sports and social and political movements, and the upcoming Winter Olympics.

    In the final segments Dr. Jared Ball, father, husband, professor at Morgan State University, and curator of imixwhatilike.org, joins Sean Blackmon and Eugene Puryear to talk about Dr. Umar Johnson, the ongoing spat between Dr. Cornell West and Ta Nehisi Coates, the state of hip-hop in 2017, "Get Out" as movie of the year, and the engagement of Princess Harry and Meghan Markle.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    socialmovements, WWE, Donald Trump, Palestine, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holidays Are Coming! The Christmas Lights of Moscow
    The Holidays Are Coming! Moscow's Christmas Lights
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok