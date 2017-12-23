UN Condemns Trump's Israeli Embassy Move; Trump Goes on Vacation

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Nizar Farsakh, former member of the Palestinian negotiation team, to talk about the UN vote on Thursday condemning the US' decision to move their Israeli Embassy to Jerusalem, the dangerous ways the US is engaging with the UN under the Trump Administration, and what the global response will be to the US' disruption in the Middle East.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Becker, editor of Liberation News, to talk about the year of protests and resistance against Donald Trump, the role of street protests in relation to political, social and economic power, what independent and new political organizing will look like in 2018, and the need to bring citizens together globally to address political, social and economic injustices.

In the third segment Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber joins the show to talk about Donald Trump and Tiger Woods playing golf together, Vince McMahon's large sale of WWE stock, the intersection between sports and social and political movements, and the upcoming Winter Olympics.

In the final segments Dr. Jared Ball, father, husband, professor at Morgan State University, and curator of imixwhatilike.org, joins Sean Blackmon and Eugene Puryear to talk about Dr. Umar Johnson, the ongoing spat between Dr. Cornell West and Ta Nehisi Coates, the state of hip-hop in 2017, "Get Out" as movie of the year, and the engagement of Princess Harry and Meghan Markle.

