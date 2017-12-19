Trump Offers US Strategy of Peace Through Strength; Trans Military Ban

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Amanda Simpson, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Operational Energy. Besides seven years in public service, she has spent 30 years aerospace industry in the private sector to talk about a Trump order to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ban the agency's usage of words such as 'vulnerable,' 'fetus,' 'transgender', the ongoing controversy around transgender individuals serving in the US military, who motivates political attacks against trans people, the passive acceptance of hate crimes directed toward trans people, the historical ways the US military has been an incubator for social experiments, and Trump's space venture.

In a special third segment the show is joined by Kali Akuno, co-founder and co-director of Cooperation Jackson and the author of Jackson Rising. Kali, who served as the Director of Special Projects and External Funding in the Mayoral Administration of the late Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, MS joins us to talk about how new Alabama Senator Doug Jones was elected in a never Roy Moore vote, Jones' troubled past as a Dixiecrat, the need to produce a new political movement that roots itself in transformation and emancipation, and how political consciousness is ahead of political organizations.

In the last segments of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Sutton, member of the Progressive Army and the host of the Discourse Podcast to talk about Donald Trump's foreign policy speech touting Peace through Strength policy, an Amtrak train derailment near Tacoma, Washington leaving several dead and dozens injured, and whether Donald Trump or the US Media is driving authoritarian populism in the country. The group also talk about Dr. Cornell West's critique of writer Ta Nehisi Coates and the need for Americans to better understand neo-liberalism.

