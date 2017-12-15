Will Alabama Change Democrats Electoral Math? Puerto Rico After Maria

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Walter Smolarek to talk about the the leftist alliance parliamentary win in Nepal's national elections, the leftist alliance composed of the communist Unified Marxist Leninist and Maoist Centre parties won 113 Parliamentary Seats. The group also talk about who is likely to ascend to Prime Minister within the new alliance and whether or not Nepal's new constitution will continue to hold.

In the second segment Jesse Smith, 2018 Congressional Candidate for the 3rd District of Alabama, a combat veteran and Ria-Thompson Washington, Legal Worker and poll monitor in Huntsville, Alabama on Tuesday to talk about their response to Doug Jones's victory in Tuesday's special Senate election in Alabama, voter suppression efforts in the state and problems with the state's voting machines,and the intersection between national progressive politics and grassroots organizing.

In a special third segment the show is joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa" to talk about the current conditions in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, why Democrats need to invest in Black Southern communities despite Electoral College math, and what Alabama's Tuesday election means for progressive politics in the state and nation.

In the last segments of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Norton, journalist, Alternet to talk about the FCC vote to repeal net neutrality rules, what spin and rationale the White House gives in support of the repeals, and whether or not the internet in the United States should be nationalized. The group also talks about the role of the US and Russia in Syria, the current and future state of Yemen, the unification of Arab neighbors around Israeli interests, and the role UAE and Saudi Arabia will play in a rapidly evolving Middle East.

