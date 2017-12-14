Jones Wins in Alabama, Will He Champion Black Rights?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analysts Mike Hersch and Bob Schlehuber to give their initial reaction to Doug Jones beating Roy Moore in Alabama's special election for the Senate seat vacated by now Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In the second segment J Mase III, Seattle,Washington-based Black/trans poet & educator and Dane Figueroa Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman Performance artist, playwright and advocate join the show to talk about Doug Jones election victory in Alabama, how black women and men overwhelming carried Democrats to victory in Alabama, the ways black women turn up for white men and not always black trans women, and the pair talk about their project The #BlackTransPrayerBook, an interfaith, multi-dimensional, artistic and theological work that collects the stories, poems, prayers, meditation, spells, and incantations of Black TGNC contributors.

In a special third segment the show is joined by Aline Piva, Research Fellow, Head of the Brazil Unit at the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, to talk about efforts to protect access to abortion and prevent the criminalization of abortion in Brazil, the high costs associated with abortions, the chances of right-wing politician Jair Bolsonaro ascending to the Brazilian presidency and if Lula will run once again for President.

In the last segments of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kymone Freeman, co-founder We Act Radio, LJM, Producer, We Act Radio and Ari Theresa, Gentrification Attorney at Stoop Law to talk about Doug Jones's upset Senate victory in Alabama, if Senator Jones will be the number one advocate for reparations in the Senate, and the upcoming vote on net neutrality.

