Alabama's Historic Senate Vote; Putin's Shuttle Diplomacy

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Oridek Ap, Coordinator and Spokesperson for the Free West Papua Campaign in the Netherlands to talk about the efforts for the West Papuan people to declare independence from the Indonesian government.

In the second segment Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and US Empire" joins the show to talk about the US' shrinking interest in the Middle East, if the US's overreach in the region will have major blowback, whether Turkey will turn more towards a NATO or a Russian-Iranian Partnership, the coverage Saudi Arabia is giving towards Trump's Israeli Embassy move to Jerusalem, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Syria.

In a special third segment the show is joined by Sam Menefee-Libbey of DC Legal Posse to give the latest updates from the trial of the highly controversial Inauguration Day arrests of J-20 protesters, the blatant ways DC Police, DC Courts and the alt-right interests have aligned, what the arrests of journalists and photographers will do to suppressing Freedom of Press rights in the US, and how DC Metropolitan Police have exposed their own racist and classist biases.

In the last segments of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Delvone Michael, Senior Political Advisor, Working Families Party and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst, to talk about today's Alabama Senate election, the state of the Democratic Party in the American South, how deep-seated racial biases prevent Black people from ascending to political power in the South, and the role racial gerrymandering plays in Alabama and Mississippi politics.

