The Devil's in the Tax Plan Details; Franks Out of Congress

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by activist and organizer Aurelia Williams to talk about Keisha L. Bottoms winning the Atlanta Mayoral race, how identity politics distract from progressive and radical political and social movements, the resignations of Congressmen John Conyers and Trent Franks, and the great irony of Roy Moore's attempt to win the Alabama Senate Seat in the current political moment.

In a special third segment we're joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator, and Co-coordinator Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America, to talk about the GOP tax bill in relation to healthcare in the US, what entitlements will need to be cut to pay for the tax cuts, the effect austerity measures will have on America's working class, how moderate incremental approaches towards healthcare reform have led to huge setbacks instead, and how to build momentum on a range of efforts to resist Donald Trump and Republicans.

In the last segments of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Camila Thorndike, Carbon Pricing Campaign Director for Chesapeake Climate Action Network and China Dickerson, Executive Director of DC Young Democrats to talk about the hidden aspects of the new tax bill, the implications of the tax bill on the environment and efforts to push new clean energy sources, the difficulties of getting people to vote and mobilize tax issues, and the need for the NAACP to update its approaches to connect with younger voters. The group also talks about how the environmental movement is beginning to engage in electoral politics, the frustration Alabamians have towards out-of-towners engaging in their Senate race, and how wide ranging sexual assault claims have been on Capitol Hill.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com