Trump Names Jerusalem Israeli Capital; Will Senator Franken Resign?

Trump moves US Embassy to Jerusalem, What the US gets wrong about Putin, and False Representation.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gilbert Doctorow, author "Does the United States Have a Future?" Independent international affairs analyst based in Brussels, Belgium, to talk about to talk about the current state of political power held by the United States and Russia in international affairs, the social realities in Russia, the inaccurate analysis many liberals have of Vladimir Putin, Putin's political growth in Russia, the state of US-Europe relations, and the relevancy NATO has in Eastern Europe affairs.

In a special third segment the show is joined by Jonathan Kuttab, Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer, to talk about Donald Trump's announcement to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the ways the embassy move exacerbates the dire conditions on the ground, the reaction of regional Arab neighbors and the Muslim world to the move, what Trump gains from moving the Embassy, and the symbolism and meaning Jerusalem holds for multiple religions.

In the last segments of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Michael Harriot, critically acclaimed poet, journalist, novelist, broadcaster and the editor-in-chief of NegusWhoRead and Aaron Goggans, organizer with Black Lives Matter DC to talk about the likelihood of Senator Al Franken resigning from the US Senate, Donald Trump announcing the US will recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, and whether or not Trump's desire for a secret intelligence wing under the guise of Eric Prine and Oliver North.

