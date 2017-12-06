Did Trump Collude With Israel? Trans Lives Matter On and Off Stage

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Max Blumenthal, author, journalist and co-host of the podcast "Moderate Rebels" to talk about the ongoing Mueller investigation into the Donald Trump campaign and transition team, the lack of media attention given to the role Israel played through Trump's son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner during the transition and the efforts by neo-conservatives to push for a larger military buildup under Trump. The group also discusses who controls US foreign policy in Washington DC, the increasingly bizarre twists to the Russian investigation including leftist comedian and civil rights activist Randy Credico being summoned by the US House Intelligence Committee, and the countries that openly give the US money for large development projects in the US.

In a special third segment, the show is joined by Natalie Landreth, Senior Staff Attorney, Native American Rights Fund to talk about the Trump administration's attempt to shrink the Bear's Ears national monument.

In the last segments of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dane Edidi, a Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman Performance Artist, Playwright, Advocate and Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, an award-winning, queer theater artist and a resident playwright at New Dramatists. Deen's one-man show DRAW THE CIRCLE is currently running at Mosaic Theater Company of Washington D.C. through December 24th. The group talks about trans visibility, the politics of representation in theater and pop culture, the importance of intersectionality in movement work, the nuances to the current moment around sexual assault revelations, and the need to rethink how we educate young white boys.

