Vertias and DC Police Secretly Video J-20 Organizing Meetings

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Joshua Riley, Director of Community Commitment at Whitman-Walker Health, to talk about World AIDS Day, the stigmatization of those with HIV/AIDS, the failure of reactionary politics to address public health emergencies, the need to be proactive to prevent transmission to end HIV transmission, the disproportionate effects of HIV on low income and people of color, and the complex nature of offering holistic health and support to those living with HIV.

In the second segment Sam Menefee-Libbey of DC Legal Posse joins the show to talk about the first week of court hearings of seven of the first 'J-20' defendants who protested Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th. The 230 defendants face up to 6 felonies apiece and 2 misdemeanors, including "conspiracy to riot" charges under the federal Felony Riot Act. The first six days of court have revealed that Washington, DC Metropolitan police had undercover police at J-20 organizing meetings and that right-wing media outfit Project Veritas had also given video to prosecutors they took at J-20 meetings.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ben Woods, an organizer with Pan-African Community Action to talk about the current unrest after violence in the Kasai Region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a deal struck between Congolese politicians agreeing in principle to a deal under which President Joseph Kabila will leave office by the end of 2017. The group also talks about the regional implications to the unrest in the DRC, land reform, mineral extraction, and the latest from Zimbabwe.

In the last segments of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Tracye Redd, Organizer with Black Lives Matter DC, Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa", and Erin Shields, organizer extraordinaire with BYP-100 to talk about the disproportionate ramifications of net neutrality restrictions on poor people, and the ways internet restrictions can be used to limit freedom of speech. The group also talk about the importance or lack of importance of electoral politics within the efforts of black liberation, if black radicals should run as Democrats, and the latest efforts for right wing white supremacist to regather in Charlottesville, Virginia.

