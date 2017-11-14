Register
14 November 2017
    By Any Means Necessary

    More Trouble for Roy Moore; Trump Calls Former US Intel Heads 'Hacks'

    By Any Means Necessary
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    Alabama Senate Candidate Moore Asked to Step Down; Louis C.K.'s Poor Apology; GQ Names Colin Kaepernick 'Citizen of the Year'.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik to talk about Donald Trump's comments about the US Intelligence Community, Trump's continued denial of Russian Involvement in the 2016 Presidential election, the long history of the CIA lying to US citizens, and whether or not the CIA is an effective or needed agency. The group also talk about Donald Trump's speech to ASEAN, the highly scripted nature of US Presidential trips abroad, the intertwined economic relationship between the US and China, and the growing and evolving nature of partisanship at the US Department of State.

    Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Archange Antoine, Executive Director, Faith In New Jersey to talk about the importance of local school boards in creating political change, the ways property taxes disproportionately effect low income home owners, efforts to hold newly elected politicians accountable to progressive platforms, and the role Attorney Generals can play in holding police unions accountable to the public they serve.

    In the fourth segment Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa" to talk about the sexual allegations against Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore in Alabama, the bizarre and disgusting defense of Moore by Alabama Republicans, and the distancing from Moore by current GOP Senators in Washington, DC. The group also talks about comedian Louis CK admitting to sexual harassment, the horrendous attempts by perpetrators to apologize for sexual wrongdoings, and the new study showing that Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffet have the net worth of the bottom 50% of Americans.

    In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sam Menefee-Libbey, Washington DC organizer to talk about the ongoing legal cases against Inaugural Day protesters, the fast and loose ways prosecutors have tried their cases against the activists, the attempts to set new legal code against anti-government activists, and how the media often instantly sides with police. And by Jamal Muhammad, aka DJ One Luv, host of The Luv Lounge on We Act Radio, to talk about Colin Kaepernick being named GQ's 'Citizen of the Year' and the arrest of Meek Mill.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

