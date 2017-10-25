GOP Senators Jump Trump-Ship; AFRICOM Continues to Ramp Up

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Maurice Carney, co-founder of Friends of the Congo to talk about the death of four US military serviceman in Niger, the hyper militarization of Africa since the end of the George W. Bush administration, the relationship between Barack Obama and the United States Africa Command and how US destabilization in the region has led to complex and complicated problems. The group also talks about how the US is using its military to protect its economic interest against an ever growing Chinese presence, Western Europe's role in stripping natural resources from the continent, and how peacebuilders and activists can work to help ensure sovereignty and self determination for Africans.

In the third segment of the show Nadia Hassan, Executive Director of Young Leaders Institute and Board Member of the American Muslim Democratic Caucus to talk about the upcoming Women's Islamic Initiative in Spirituality & Equality (WISE) Summit: "Knowledge Ends Extremism" on Thursday, October 26th in Washington DC, efforts to educate the mass populace on the fundamentals of Islam and the culture myths around the religion, and the wide range of Muslim-Americans who are speaking out against Islamophobia and hate. More on the event at: https://tinyurl.com/yb6fh7wn

Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the Senator Bob Corker and Donald Trump feud, the announcement that Arizona Senator Jeff Flake will not seek reelection, and the future of the Democratic, Republican and alternative parties as the political landscape continues to rapidly change.

Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sam Menefee-Libbey, DC organizer to talk about the continued efforts by government agencies to spy on activists, the efficacy of direct action and legislative routes towards social justice causes, the need to do more offline organizing, the ways activists can protect themselves from state repression, and the latest in the trials of those arrested on inauguration day last January.

In the last segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by to talk about a recent study that suggests body cameras have made no difference in police behavior in Washington, DC, why the cameras have failed to hold police accountable.

Today's talking points touch on US domestic spying, a Neo-Nazi teaching at Virginia Tech and the latest in the US media's obsession with Russia-phobia.

