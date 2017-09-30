Tech Companies Collude With US Government; St. Louis Protests Continue

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Chip Gibbons, a policy and legislative counsel for Defending Rights & Dissent, as well as, a journalist. His work has been featured in Jacobin and The Nation and he is a contributor to The Henry Kissinger Files to talk about the continued efforts of the Department of Justice to crack down on Inauguration Day protesters, the government's efforts to collect data from large tech companies on anti-Trump activists, the Department of Homeland Security collecting social media data on immigrants, and the large contracts private companies are receiving from the US government to spy on citizens.

In the second segment Pastor Cori Bush, a pastor and nurse from St. Louis, who is running in a primary against nine-term Democratic Rep. Lacy Clay. and Dr. David Ragland, Peace and Conflict Resolution Scholar and​ ​part​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Truth​ ​Telling​ ​Project​ ​in​ ​Ferguson to talk about the last two weeks of protests and resistance in St. Louis, the brutal ways police tried to crack down on the uprising, how the movement is growing across generational divides, the strategic goals of the protesters and activists taking to the streets, the role of economics in supporting political and social movements and whether or not police, local government or federal government officials will truly work on behalf of the people they are tasked to protect and serve.

Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jamaica-based organizer and educator Ajamu Nangwaya to talk about the upcoming book Jackson Rising: The Struggle for Economic Democracy and Self-Determination in Jackson, Mississippi that he co-authored with Kali Akuno, and the importance of radical democratic grassroots movements.

For the last hour of "By Any Means Necessary" Kymone Freeman, co-founder We Act Radio, joins the show to take listener phone calls. The group touch on the continued lack of support for Puerto Rico, the hypocrisy of US support for Saudi Arabia, allegations that the Ferguson uprising was spurred by Russian twitter bots, the robbery of a local DC community radio station, the abuse of NCAA student athletes, and an active duty military officer calls in to talk about how they support political and social movements.

Today's talking points touch on ICE targeting sanctuary cities, mental health within the US prison system, and the expansion of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline which carries fracked gas.

