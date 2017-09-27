Single Payer Healthcare Will Not Work Because... "Socialism"?!

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mike Hersh, Producer of Fault Lines on Sputnik Radio, to talk about the Healthcare debate between Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy v. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar.

In the second segment Chris Garrafa, Web Designer and Technologist, joins the show to talk about the huge data breach of Equifax, the problem of mass civilian data collection by corporations in general, the limitations of online 'security', the need for criminal charges to be filed against now retired Equifax Chairman, CEO, Richard Smith, and how individuals can protect themselves against identity fraud.

Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Kilgore, an activist, writer and educator based in Urbana, Illinois to talk about the widening usage of electronic monitoring including immigrants, juveniles, and paroles, the lack of regulation of monitoring data, the corporate interests behind the usage of the electronic monitoring systems, and the numerous ways people can be tracked through electronics.

In the show's second hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada to talk about Jeff Sessions speech at Georgetown Law School, the Healthcare debate between Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy v. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, and the usage of 'socialism' to scare people away from Bernie Sanders and single payer healthcare. The group also discusses the ongoing NFL protests following Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones 'taking a knee', the high rate of brain damage among football players, the intersection between culture, sports and politics and the continued lack of support and urgency towards the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico.

Today's talking points touch on the Department of Homeland Security's surveillance of social media, the FBI's annual crime report, the US Military's payment for patriotic celebrations at NFL games, and the Washington Post dredging up a Civil Rights era smear.

