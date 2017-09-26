NFL Protests; German Elections; Kurd Independence

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Marcel Cartier, Sputnik News Political Analyst, to talk about the German election outcomes, the next day political ramifications after the election, how Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel will position herself politically in relation to the rise of right wing German political parties and if a "Jamaican" coalition is possible in the country. The group also talk about the Kurdish population in Germany, the upcoming independence referendum by Kurds and what it will mean for the government's of Turkey, Iran and Iraq.

Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mondale Robinson, 21st Century Race Man and works with the DFA and the Conyers Institute to talk about Donald Trump's disparaging comments towards NFL players who protests during the US national anthem, the large amount of athletes who joined protests over the weekend, the violent nature of the NFL, the financial and social costs athletes and celebrities must risk to have a political voice and the future of black opposition politics.

In the show's second hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Bill Moyer co-founder and Executive Director, Backbone Campaign to talk about the ongoing social unrest in St. Louis, Trump's losing strategy of attacking professional athletes, and the continued exposure of corporate and individual greed. The group also talks about the protests against a Cassidy-Graham healthcare bill, the continued effort to push single payer health care in response to right-wing efforts to repeal the Affordable Health Care bill, civil disobedience and direct action efforts to protect the environment, and the ongoing efforts for a Catalonia independence referendum.

Today's talking points touch on Donald Trump's updated travel ban, the large number of NFL players responding to Trump's anti-protest comments, and the devastation in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com