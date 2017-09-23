Facebook Joins Russian Witch Hunt; Howard Students Shut Down Comey

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sam Menefee-Libbey, DC organizer to talk about Morgan Freeman and David Frum led Committee to Investigate Russia, Facebook's crackdown on mis-information, Mark Zuckerberg agreeing to work with Congress and CIA to protect "American Democracy", and the continued privatization of the internet.

Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Stephen Gowans, writer and political activist to talk about the ongoing war of words between Donald Trump and DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, the history of US Presidents and Generals threatening to 'destroy' North Korea, the long-term ramifications of the Korean War on global policy, the way in which the US military restrains and controls South Korea political leadership, the provocations of war games, what sanctions China is willing to implement against the DPRK, and what if any negotiated solutions can be had to de-escalate the ongoing conflict.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Tina Vasquez, an immigration reporter at Rewire.News to talk about the ways the GOP not only attack illegal immigration but even legal immigration, the racism behind immigration policies crafted by the political right, the rhetorical tools politicians use to convince people to support racist immigration policies, the brutal ICE tactics used to deport individuals across the United States, and how DACA is being used as a political bargaining chip between Democrats and Republicans.

In the show's second hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Michael Harriot, critically acclaimed poet, journalist, novelist, broadcaster and the editor-in-chief of NegusWhoRead to talk about former FBI director and 'Ferguson'-effect supporter James Comey speaking at Howard University, the attack on HBCU's by white supremacy, a new poll showing tepid support of the Democratic Party by black womyn, non-police approaches to reducing community violence, a new video shows Pittsburgh Police punching a man outside the Pittsburgh Penguins Arena, and the revelation that former NFL player Aaron Hernandez suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Today's talking points touch on Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price's usage of charted private tax payer funded flights, Yemen's UN General Assembly claims against Iran, and the Trump administration's loosening of US Drone policy restrictions.

