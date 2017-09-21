Register
    By Any Means Necessary

    St. Louis Uprising Day 6; UN General Assembly Day 3

    By Any Means Necessary
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    St. Louis residents continue to take to the streets to protest police murder; political prisoners in US; UN General Assembly Day 3.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Chuck Modiano, a journalist with the New York Daily News, joins the show to give his first hand account of the uprising in St. Louis. Chuck Modiano talks about the aggressive tactics used by St. Louis police department, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's support of the heavy handed police tactics, the video evidence journalists and activists have that show police illegalities, and the sickening ways in which people have been more vocal in defense of windows and property over the police killing of Anthony Lamar Smith. The group also debates similarities between the blackballing of Barry Bonds and Colin Kaepernick, the lesser known social justice actions by sports athletes, and the ways cities encourage police brutality and racism.

    In a special third segment the show is joined by Betty Davis and Ralph Poynter, New Abolitionist Movement to talk about the double standards of US's criticism of political prisoner's abroad, the ways political prisoner's are brutalized while in prison, the ways in which the American fabric is woven with slave and prisoner labor, and the need to abolish not reform prisons in America.

    Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mitchell Plitnick, Political Analyst and the former Vice President of the Foundation for Middle East Peace to talk about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the UN General Assembly, the lack of mention of Palestinians at the Assembly, what the short and long term outlooks are for the Iran Nuclear Deal, and what it would mean for International trust in the US if the US unilaterally pulls out of the deal.

    Today's talking points touch on a devastating earthquake that rocked Mexico, Hurricane Maria rolls through Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands, a new study showing 27.9% of African Americans in Washington D.C. live in poverty, and white terrorism in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), United Nations, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, St. Louis
