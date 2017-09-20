Trump Speaks at UN General Assembly, It Was Very Trump-Esque

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ted Rall, award winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, to talk about Donald Trump's first speech at the United Nation's General Assembly, the alarming and threatening rhetoric Trump used toward North Korea in the speech, and how Trump's instability is affecting global elites. The group also talks about the manufactured state of US politics, the ways Trump defines gracelessness, the failure of the White House press corps to hold Trump accountable, the rise of the celebrity journalist and whether or not the Washington Post and New York Times are facing serious ethical questions around their coverage of Russia.

In a special third segment the show is joined by Ben Becker, editor of Liberation News, to talk about Donald Trump's criticism of socialism at the UN General Assembly meeting, how socialism is used as a blanket term for all political systems that disagree with Capitalism, the misinformation campaign by liberal media against the Venezuelan government, and America's consistent efforts to destablize socialist governments in Central America and the Caribbean.

Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Max Blumenthal, author, journalist, blogger and now the co-host of the podcast "Moderate Rebels", to talk about Trump's UN General Assembly Speech, the sad revival of Bush senior aide David Frum, the long history of US aggression toward North Korea, the usage of Hollywood liberals to spur Cold War sentiment and Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton's inability to get out of progressive Democrat's way.

Today's talking points touch on the controversial police tactic of kettling, Donald Trump's first UN General Assembly speech, and Republican's efforts once again to kill the Affordable Care Act.

