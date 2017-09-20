Register
13:43 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    By Any Means Necessary

    Trump Speaks at UN General Assembly, It Was Very Trump-Esque

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    0 28 0 0

    Trump gives meandering and hyper-aggressive UN speech, attacks North Korea, Socialism and Critiques of American exceptionalism.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ted Rall, award winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, to talk about Donald Trump's first speech at the United Nation's General Assembly, the alarming and threatening rhetoric Trump used toward North Korea in the speech, and how Trump's instability is affecting global elites. The group also talks about the manufactured state of US politics, the ways Trump defines gracelessness, the failure of the White House press corps to hold Trump accountable, the rise of the celebrity journalist and whether or not the Washington Post and New York Times are facing serious ethical questions around their coverage of Russia.

    In a special third segment the show is joined by Ben Becker, editor of Liberation News, to talk about Donald Trump's criticism of socialism at the UN General Assembly meeting, how socialism is used as a blanket term for all political systems that disagree with Capitalism, the misinformation campaign by liberal media against the Venezuelan government, and America's consistent efforts to destablize socialist governments in Central America and the Caribbean.

    Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Max Blumenthal, author, journalist, blogger and now the co-host of the podcast "Moderate Rebels", to talk about Trump's UN General Assembly Speech, the sad revival of Bush senior aide David Frum, the long history of US aggression toward North Korea, the usage of Hollywood liberals to spur Cold War sentiment and Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton's inability to get out of progressive Democrat's way.

    Today's talking points touch on the controversial police tactic of kettling, Donald Trump's first UN General Assembly speech, and Republican's efforts once again to kill the Affordable Care Act.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    UN General Assembly, UN, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Skills on Point: Russian and Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad 2017 Drills
    Skills on Point: Russian, Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad Drills
    Newest Intellectual Height
    New Intellectual Low
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok