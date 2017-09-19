Register
13:28 GMT +319 September 2017
    By Any Means Necessary

    St. Louis Cops Taunt Protesters With "Whose Streets?" Chants

    By Any Means Necessary
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    St. Louis cops crackdown on citizens and journalists during uprising ; The latest in Venezuela's efforts for social progress.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution, and board member of Institute for Policy Studies, to continue the conversation court decision to not charge Jason Stockley in the premeditated murder of Anthony Lamar Smith, the current state of the black lives matter movement, the Trump Administration's efforts to roll back normalizing relations with Cuba, the need for official state violence and control of their citizens, and how dangerous it is for the Department of Justice to give extra protections to American police officers. The group also catches listeners up on the on going political, social and economic happenings in Venezuela and talk about which actors are working to disrupt the Bolivarian movement in the region.

    Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. David Ragland, Peace and Conflict Resolution Scholar and​ ​part​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Truth​ ​Telling​ ​Project​ ​in​ ​Ferguson, Kristine Hendrix, Ferguson Front-line Activist, Mother of Three, Secretary to the University City School Board to talk about the arrests of nonviolent activist and protesters in St. Louis, the need for people to gather in the city and what lessons if any have been learned from the Ferguson uprising.

    In the show's final segments callers call in to give their thoughts on the St. Louis uprising, Chelsea Manning's, Sean Spicer's appearance at the Emmy Awards, whistle blowers Tom Drake and Jeffrey Sterling, and Venezuela.

    Today's talking points touch on the growing uprising in St. Louis, the latest in hate crime statistics in the US, and more on the wrongdoings and disgusting profiteering by pharmaceutical companies in the US.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, Anthony Lamar Smith, St. Louis, Cuba, Venezuela
