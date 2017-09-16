London Bombing; Jason Stockley Found Not Guilty in Police Murder

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Marcel Cartier, Sputnik News Political Analyst to talk about the early Friday morning bombing on a London subway train, what yet another attack will mean for UK politics, and if the attack will strengthen the calls for a strong 'Brexit' with tighter border controls. The group also talks about how public sector financial cuts are making citizens unsafe in the UK, the changing politics in Germany following the influx of refugees over the past several years, and what is driving the most recent uptick of right wing politics in Western Europe.

Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kari Fulton, writer and environmental justice consultant, to talk about how communities of color and low income communities are disproportional affected by toxic waste and pollution, what climate justice looks like, the economic ramifications of secondary problems caused by climate disasters, and how developers will use pollutants to displace families in order to push gentrification policies. Kari Fulton calls for donations and support for the Climate Justice Alliance, WE ACT for Environmental Justice — EJ Leadership Forum on Climate Change, and Indigenous Environmental Network.

In the show's second hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Gabrielle Burks, Founder of Conscious Conversations to talk about the not guilty verdict in the police murder of Anthony Lamar Smith, the response of St. Louis activists to the ruling, the ways in which laws are designed to protect police officers by any means necessary and if Democratic politicians will be punished for their lack of support for people of color in police brutality cases.

The group in joined in its final segments with Bomani Armah, writer, poet, music producer, MC and art integration specialist and Dr. David Ragland, Peace and Conflict Resolution Scholar and part of the Truth Telling Project in Ferguson, to take calls from community members. Calls touch on the not guilty ruling in the police murder of Anthony Lamar Smith, the White House attacks on ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, and the potential of an AMC Black Lives Mattered theme show.

