Single Payer Saves You Money While Trump's Tax Plan Takes Your Money

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University, Host of Economic Update on Radio and TV to talk about Trump's poorly detailed tax reform plans, the administration's attempt to shift taxes to the poor with minimal discussion in Congress, and efforts to reduce the Corporate income tax from 35% to 15%. The group also talks about the ways in which America has moved away from spending taxes on the social well-being of its citizens and artists, the social and political ramifications of economic monopolies, and which cities such as Jackson, Mississippi are pushing new economic models in response to failing capitalism.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Grant Ferowich, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about Bernie Sander's "Medicare for All" bill, the fact the US does crisis control and not preventative health care, how the failure of "Repeal and Replace" led to momentum for Single Payer healthcare, and whether or not Democratic Senators are supporting the bill sincerely or to only help their Presidential chances in 2020.

Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Stuart Anderson, Founder and Executive Director of Family and Friends of Incarcerated People, to talk about Jared Kushner convening a round-table to look at training in federal prisons, the impact of mass incarceration on individuals and communities at large, and how Washington D.C's prison system is uniquely unjust and brutal.

In the last two segments "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dane Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman Performance Artist, Playwright, Advocate and the first trans woman of color to publish a book in Washington, DC, to talk about her work in Studio Theater's latest play WIG OUT, the importance of the ballroom scene, the importance of cultural and arts centers in spurring community connections, gender expression in the arts, and the ways in which individuals in crisis are left fending for themselves.

The group take calls from community members that touch on DACA, Hurricane Irma, and the importance of art in building community.

Today's talking points touch on Donald Trump's dinner meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to talk about DACA and immigration and Jared Kushner gathering what he deemed "a bipartisan group to look at changes to the US Prison system."

