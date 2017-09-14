Dems All in for Single Payer? Youth Environmentalists Sue Donald Trump

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator, and co-coordinator Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America, to talk about Bernie Sander's new "Medicare for All" Senate Bill, the grassroots efforts to "Resist and Replace", and corporate Democrats realizing that they need a single payer policy to counter Republican inefficiency. The group also talks about what it means for conservative Democrats to not support a Single Payer healthcare, what interests are working against a new health care system in America, and the obstacles facing Californians in their efforts to pass a single payer health care bill.

In the special second and third segments "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Phil Gregory, Attorney, co-lead counsel for plaintiffs and partner with Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP and Jacob Lebel, youth activist in Oregon and one of the 21 plaintiffs in the Juliana v. US, the landmark climate lawsuit brought by 21 youth plaintiffs, talk about the importance of young activists to be involved in the fight for climate justice, the deliberate ways corporations lie about climate change, and the ways in which legal challenges can be waged to fight back against Donald Trump and anti-environmental policies.

Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Rosa Clemente, Afro-Latinx political commentator, community organizer, independent journalist, and 2008 Green Party Vice-Presidential candidate, to talk about the 126th birthday of Puerto Rican nationalist and independence leader Pedro Albizu Campos, the importance of the Puerto Rico independence movement today, and what the release of Oscar Lopez Rivera means for activists and social movements around the world.

In the last half segments "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ari Theresa, Gentrification Attorney at Stoop Law, to talk about the intersection between gentrification and climate injustice, the ways in which politicians abuse zoning laws to favor developers, the potential for community land trusts to protect public ownership of land and whether or not Omarosa Manigault is the most powerful black woman in America given her proximity to the President.

Today's talking points touch on racist gerrymandering in the state of Texas, the impact of Hurricane Harvey on Texas farmers, the state of Minnesota pushing back on the building of major tar sands pipelines, and Senator Bernie Sander's new "Medicare for All" bill.

