Register
14:02 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    By Any Means Necessary

    Dems All in for Single Payer? Youth Environmentalists Sue Donald Trump

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    0 26 0 0

    Sanders introduces 'Medicare for All' bill; Kids sue Trump over climate destruction; Gentrification and climate injustice.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator, and co-coordinator Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America, to talk about Bernie Sander's new "Medicare for All" Senate Bill, the grassroots efforts to "Resist and Replace", and corporate Democrats realizing that they need a single payer policy to counter Republican inefficiency. The group also talks about what it means for conservative Democrats to not support a Single Payer healthcare, what interests are working against a new health care system in America, and the obstacles facing Californians in their efforts to pass a single payer health care bill.

    In the special second and third segments "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Phil Gregory, Attorney, co-lead counsel for plaintiffs and partner with Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP and Jacob Lebel, youth activist in Oregon and one of the 21 plaintiffs in the Juliana v. US, the landmark climate lawsuit brought by 21 youth plaintiffs, talk about the importance of young activists to be involved in the fight for climate justice, the deliberate ways corporations lie about climate change, and the ways in which legal challenges can be waged to fight back against Donald Trump and anti-environmental policies.

    Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Rosa Clemente, Afro-Latinx political commentator, community organizer, independent journalist, and 2008 Green Party Vice-Presidential candidate, to talk about the 126th birthday of Puerto Rican nationalist and independence leader Pedro Albizu Campos, the importance of the Puerto Rico independence movement today, and what the release of Oscar Lopez Rivera means for activists and social movements around the world.

    In the last half segments "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ari Theresa, Gentrification Attorney at Stoop Law, to talk about the intersection between gentrification and climate injustice, the ways in which politicians abuse zoning laws to favor developers, the potential for community land trusts to protect public ownership of land and whether or not Omarosa Manigault is the most powerful black woman in America given her proximity to the President.

    Today's talking points touch on racist gerrymandering in the state of Texas, the impact of Hurricane Harvey on Texas farmers, the state of Minnesota pushing back on the building of major tar sands pipelines, and Senator Bernie Sander's new "Medicare for All" bill.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Climate Justice, Medicare, gentrification, Bernie Sanders, Puerto Rico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Better Safe Than Sorry
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok