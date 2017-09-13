When Marches Aren't Enough; New Sanctions on DPRK

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by David Swanson, author, activist, journalist, and radio host, to talk about the latest sanctions pushed by the US government against North Korea, Nikki Haley, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, heightened rhetoric of war against the DPRK, and World Beyond War's "No War 2017: War and the Environment" Conference September 22-24 in Washington, DC.

In the second segment, Elizabeth Davis, President of the Washington DC Teacher's Union joins the show to talk about the efforts to secure a new contract for Washington, D.C. teachers, their first in over 5 years, the difficulty for public employees to afford to live in the cities they work, and the numerous ways teachers go unsupported despite the importance of K-12 education for American children. The group also talks about Secretary of Education Betsy Devos's efforts to provide protections of those accused of sexual assault, the Secretary's attempts to eliminate public education funding and the ways in which public education supporters are fighting back to protect student's and teacher's rights throughout the US.

For the second hour hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Tracye Redd, Organizer with Black Lives Matter DC, to talk about the needs to abolish police terror and mass incarceration in the United States, the need to re-examine what is labeled violence in communities, and more from the deadly attack in Charlottesville one month ago. The group also takes calls that touch on the hypocrisy of the two major political parties in America in relation to race, Hillary Clinton's attempts to silence Black Lives Matter activists, and the racist sentiment behind the phrase "Black on Black Crime."

Today's talking points touch on Pizza Hut threatening to fire employees who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Irma, the difficulty both parties will face in the 2018 midterm elections, and the toxic waters left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

