Register
13:00 GMT +313 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    By Any Means Necessary

    When Marches Aren't Enough; New Sanctions on DPRK

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    Eugene Puryear
    0 18 0 0

    US threatens DPRK with new sanctions; Betsy DeVos attacks Public Education; and BLM DC activist Tracye Redd stops by the studio.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by David Swanson, author, activist, journalist, and radio host, to talk about the latest sanctions pushed by the US government against North Korea, Nikki Haley, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, heightened rhetoric of war against the DPRK, and World Beyond War's "No War 2017: War and the Environment" Conference September 22-24 in Washington, DC.

    In the second segment, Elizabeth Davis, President of the Washington DC Teacher's Union joins the show to talk about the efforts to secure a new contract for Washington, D.C. teachers, their first in over 5 years, the difficulty for public employees to afford to live in the cities they work, and the numerous ways teachers go unsupported despite the importance of K-12 education for American children. The group also talks about Secretary of Education Betsy Devos's efforts to provide protections of those accused of sexual assault, the Secretary's attempts to eliminate public education funding and the ways in which public education supporters are fighting back to protect student's and teacher's rights throughout the US.

    For the second hour hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Tracye Redd, Organizer with Black Lives Matter DC, to talk about the needs to abolish police terror and mass incarceration in the United States, the need to re-examine what is labeled violence in communities, and more from the deadly attack in Charlottesville one month ago. The group also takes calls that touch on the hypocrisy of the two major political parties in America in relation to race, Hillary Clinton's attempts to silence Black Lives Matter activists, and the racist sentiment behind the phrase "Black on Black Crime."

    Today's talking points touch on Pizza Hut threatening to fire employees who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Irma, the difficulty both parties will face in the 2018 midterm elections, and the toxic waters left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Public Education, Black Lives Matter, Betsy DeVos, Terrence Sterling, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok