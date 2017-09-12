Hurricanes Continue to Wreak Havoc as Political Storms Brew

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmore are joined by Jimmy Dunson, co-founder of Mutual Aid Disaster Relief and Donna Davis, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Tampa, Florida to discuss the ongoing grassroots disaster relief efforts in the Tampa-area and the impact of Hurricane Irma on Florida's west coast. The pair are then joined by Kim Ives, editor of Haiti Liberte to discuss the impact of the storm on the Caribbean and Miami.

Later in the show Puryear and Blackmore are joined by Ben Norton, journalist at Alternet, to discuss Steve Bannon's CBS 60 Minutes Interview Sunday night, how we remember 9-11 and "the other 9-11" that took place in Chile on September 11, 1973.

Today's talking points discussing massive wildfires in the Western United States and the fraud of efforts to unearth "voter fraud".

