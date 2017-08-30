Missiles Soar Over Japan as Hurricane Fallout Continues in Houston

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by John Feffer co-director of Foreign Policy in North Korea, most recently in South Korea, Japan, and The United States. Later in the show Puryear and Feffer are joined by John Kiriakou, former CIA analyst, to discuss a number of other global hotspots.

In particular the trio discuss the impact of rising antisemitism in the United States on US-Israel relations; The possibility of Jordan annexing the West Bank; Iranian and Turkish negotiations on the war in Syria; and why the US seems so determined to isolate Iran under the Trump administration.

The show opens with a segment featuring Michael Kaine, executive director of the National Alliance of HUD Tenants, discussing Ben Carson's tenure at the top of the HUD, and Hurricane Harvey.

