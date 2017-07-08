Putin-Trump Meet at G20; Amazon Monopolizes America

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Mark Sleboda, an international affairs and security analyst and Peter J. Lavelle, journalist and host of RT’s flagship show CrossTalk to talk about Donald Trump and Vladmir Putin meeting, the Trump and Xi meeting, Trump's visit to Poland, and why the US media is obsessed with framing Russia and the US as enemies at the brink of war. The group also talk about the value of a G20 meeting and the potentials for de-escalation in the Syrian War.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by David Dayen, author of Chain of Title: How Three Ordinary Americans Uncovered Wall Street's Great Foreclosure Fraud and a contributing writer to Salon.com and The Intercept to talk about the lawsuits filed against Betsy DeVos, the Supreme Court regarding debt collection issues, and Amazon's efforts to monopolize shopping in America.

Today's talking points touch on Omar Khadr, Canadian citizen and former child inmate at Guantanamo Bay Prison Camp receiving a payment and apology from the Canadian government, lawsuits filed against Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and America's crippling infrastructure.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com