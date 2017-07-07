G20 Protests Erupt; "#WTF" Silicon Valley Democrats

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Brandon Sutton, Member of Progressive Army and the host of the Discourse Podcast and Erin Parks, Atlanta community and political activist to talk about the DCCC slogan 'I Mean, Have You Seen the Other Guys?', the lack of progressive politics in the Democratic Party, the Silicon Valley led "Win the Future" effort to save the American left, and the recent attacks on Our Revolution President Nina Turner.
Today's talking points touch on the death penalty in Virginia, the continued use of Midazolam in executions, and the one-year anniversary of the murder of Alton Sterling.
