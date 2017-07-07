G20 Protests Erupt; "#WTF" Silicon Valley Democrats

© REUTERS/ Pawel Kopczynski German Police Say 111 Officers Injured in Clashes Ahead of G20 Summit in Hamburg (VIDEOS)

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, author, activist, journalist, and radio host and, board of directors of Veterans For Peace and the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space and the creator of The Peace Report, a source for antiwar media. The group talks about the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, the over-hyped threat of North Korea and the role of war propaganda in US media.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Brandon Sutton, Member of Progressive Army and the host of the Discourse Podcast and Erin Parks, Atlanta community and political activist to talk about the DCCC slogan 'I Mean, Have You Seen the Other Guys?', the lack of progressive politics in the Democratic Party, the Silicon Valley led "Win the Future" effort to save the American left, and the recent attacks on Our Revolution President Nina Turner.

Today's talking points touch on the death penalty in Virginia, the continued use of Midazolam in executions, and the one-year anniversary of the murder of Alton Sterling.

