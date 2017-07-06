US Politics Lacks a Progressive Foreign Policy Voice

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais Journalist Behind CNN Exposure: 'We Have Some Bombshells Coming'

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, Host of "The Benjamin Dixon Show," to talk about the lack of a progressive US foreign policy in mainstream US politics, Trump's body slam of a CNN logo, and the nefarious ways of the media. The pair also talk about James O'Keefe's most recent undercover videos, the continued 'nothing burger' of a Russia-Trump collusion story, and the tabling of single-payer health care in California.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and US Empire," to talk about the nature of the Palestinian Authority, internal Palestinian politics, the current state of the Israeli-Palestinian Peace Process, and the growing crisis in Gaza.

Today's talking points touch on Donald Trump's not so needed Voting Fraud Commission and the murder of Miosotis Familia a 48-year-old New York Police Officer.

