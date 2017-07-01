Trump Sends Federal Agents to Chicago and Arms to Taiwan

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Aaron Goggans, organizer with Black Lives Matter DC, and Anoa Changa, host of "The Way With Anoa" to talk about the Chicago Police cover-up of the murder of Laquan McDonald, the haunting reality that property is more important than people in America, and the public's lack of willingness to accept that police would kill an innocent person.

The group also talks about Donald Trump and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel working together to bring Federal Agents to Chicago to stop illegal weapons from entering the city, whether or not the Democratic Party will step up in meaningful ways for people of color in the US, and which American cities and politicians are pushing progressive and radical policy and change.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by William D. Hartung, the director of the Arms and Security Project at the Center for International Policy. The pair talk about his most recent book "Prophets of War: Lockheed Martin and the Making of the Military-Industrial Complex", Donald Trump's arms deal with Tawain, what that deal means for US-China relations, and the damage Donald Trump's lack of foreign policy vision could mean for the Middle East.

Today's talking points touch on Mike Flynn making his way back into the news, Democrats voting for anti-immigrant policies, Obama's failed efforts to develop 'clean' coal, and same-sex Marriage becomes law in Germany.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com