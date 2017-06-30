US-Russia Relations Sour; How to Pay for Single Payer Health Care

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jefferson Morley, Washington correspondent for Alternet to talk about what is behind the souring relationship between The US and Russia, Trump's lack of foreign policy vision and his co-opting Hillary Clinton's Syria strategy. The pair also talk about the role of anonymous sources in the US media, whether or not Trump will take on the deep state by releasing over 100,000 pages of classified information in relation to the JFK assassination and Morley's upcoming book "The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton".

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Dr. Carol Paris, President, Physicians for a National Health Program to talk about the ongoing efforts by the GOP to craft some sort of health care bill, the efforts to push for a single payer health act, and why so many have been unable to articulate how a single payer health system would be paid for.

Today's talking points touch on Ted Cruz's odd role as mediator on the Senate floor, police going unpunished for their role in the death of Sandra Bland, and the high rate of hate crimes going unreported.

