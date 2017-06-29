Chicago Police Charged in Cover-Up; Venezuelan Coup Attempt?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Dr. Philip Stinson, Associate Professor, Criminal Justice Program at Bowling Green State University to talk about the inditement of three Chicago police officers for their role in covering up the police murder of Laquan McDonald and whether or not consent decrees issued by the Obama administration will have any effect under the Trump administration.

In a special second segment, a Montreal-based writer, journalist and lecturer and the author of the recent book “Cuba-US Relations: Obama and Beyond” joins the show to talk about whether or not there was a coup attempt in Venezuela on Wednesday morning and more background on the ongoing turmoil in the country.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by George Joseph, Demost Reporting Fellow, focusing on immigration and law enforcement to talk about ICE raids under the Trump administration, the history of immigration crackdown under the past few administrations, and the militarization of the US border by immigration officers.

Today's talking points touch on US Airstrikes that have killed civilians in Syria, the highly unpopular Republican Senate Health Bill, a new study showing white terrorists far outpace any other type of terrorist, three officers charged in the cover-up killing of LaQuan Mcdonald, and how the US by far has the most overdose deaths in the world.

