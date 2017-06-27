The GOP's Brutal Health Care Bill; Ray Tensing Walks Free

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Alex Lawson, Executive Director of Social Security Works and Co-Founder of We Act Radio the decision of the US Supreme Court to let parts of Trump's Travel Ban, Democrats working with Trump to protect pharmaceutical companies, and the relationship between social movements and the Democratic Party.

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Bachman US Senate Healthcare Bill Leaves 22Mln More Without Insurance Than Obamacare

In a special second segmentand, Sputnik News Analysts join the show to talk about the nuts and bolts of Republican Party's Health Care bill, the ways in which healthcare costs affect elections, and the trail of 'pharma-bro' Martin Shkreli.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Elizabeth Hopkins, Faith Organizer with AMOS Project, to talk about the mistrial in the murder case of Samuel Dubose by Police Officer Ray Tensing and the deep segregation that still exists in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The show concludes with Maru Mora Villalpando, Organizer with Northwest Detention Center Resistance to talk about an ongoing hunger strike at an ICE detention center in Takoma, Washington.

Today's talking points touch on trans rights in Pakistan, Pharmaceutical Costs, and Sanctuary City Court Challenges.

