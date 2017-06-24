Will Policy, Politics, or Money Save Black Lives in America?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Marcus Ferrell, political strategist, organizer and former African American Outreach Director for Bernie Sanders, Michael Harriot, critically acclaimed poet, journalist, novelist, broadcaster and the editor-in-chief of NegusWhoRead and Dr. David Ragland, Peace and Conflict Resolution Scholar and part of the Truth Telling Project in Ferguson to talk about the continued fall out from the murder of Philando Castile and the non guilty verdict for the police officer who killed him.

The group also talks about the need for policy solutions to problems facing people of color in America, the efficacy of large financial payouts to families who lose loved ones to police brutality, the racist ways of the National Rifle Association, and the absolute disgust of Bill Cosby wanting to talk to people about how to avoid being accused of rape.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by John Feffer, author and co-director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies to talk about election language in the UK around 'terrorism', the evolving US foreign policy under Trump in the Middle East, and the future of US-North Korea-South Korea relations.

Today's talking points touch on the failure of Trump to revive US manufacturing, the preventable Grenfell fire in the UK, and major Clinton backers raising money for Donald Trump's agenda.

