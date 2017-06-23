US Implicated in Yemen Torture; ACLU Files Inauguration Day Lawsuit

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by former Congressman Dennis Kucinich to talk about the Georgia and South Carolina special elections, the failure of the Democratic Party to learn anything from the 2016 elections, and former President Obama's torture legacy.

In the second segment Scott Michelman, attorney with the ACLU- DC Chapter joins host Eugene Puryear to talk about the lawsuit filed by the ACLU against the Washington DC Metropolitan police alleging that officers wrongfully arrested innocent protesters during President Trump's inauguration.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Medea Benjamin to talk about US involved in torture in Yemen, the coordination between Yemen and UAE, and efforts to block US arms trades with Saudi Arabia.

