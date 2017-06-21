Anti-Muslim Hate Crimes Spike; Russia-US Tensions Escalate

© AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis Rights Activist Labels US a 'Rogue State' for Its Military Campaign in Syria

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, journalist with Alternet, to talk about the recent escalations in Syria between the United States and Russia, the cholera outbreak and devastation in Yemen , and the dangerous ally-ship between the US and Saudi Arabia.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jamal Muhammad, aka DJ One Luv, host of The Luv Lounge on We Act Radio to talk about the most recent hate crimes in Virginia and the UK against Muslims, what it is like growing up as a Muslim in America, and the double standards between being Christian and any other religion in the US.

Today's talking points touch on the lack of affordable housing in America for low-income workers, the lack of police convictions in wrongful death cases, and the dangers of heat waves this summer.

