Anti-Muslim Hate Crimes Spike; Russia-US Tensions Escalate

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jamal Muhammad, aka DJ One Luv, host of The Luv Lounge on We Act Radio to talk about the most recent hate crimes in Virginia and the UK against Muslims, what it is like growing up as a Muslim in America, and the double standards between being Christian and any other religion in the US.
Today's talking points touch on the lack of affordable housing in America for low-income workers, the lack of police convictions in wrongful death cases, and the dangers of heat waves this summer.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.
All comments
Show new comments (0)